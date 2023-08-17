Atheists and agnostics are considered nontheists. They generally do not believe in deities, in terms of expressing negation or absence. Even so, many people insist we all need to have something to believe in. Yet beliefs are an acquired learned behavior. No one is born with belief.
Long before spirits became gods and gods became religions, the real-time daily fear of the unknown by ancient ignorant peoples led to developing nonspecific individual spiritualities. Humans lacked the intellectual tools to combat the fearful unknown with reason and rational thinking. It was the later development of spiritualities merging into organized religions that ensured the future of make-believe rather than logic would dominate the evolution of human consciousness.
A dangerous consequence of the ascent of make-believe led to growing religious intolerance to any truth but their own. Ultimately, religions and belief-dependency stifled and overpowered human innate interest and capacity to acquire knowledge, thereby crippling the future of our sciential efficiency and usefulness.
By the time of the European enlightenment emphasizing reason and individualism rather than organized beliefs and traditions, human rational thinking had long been subjugated to belief-dependency, and at best, human mental evolution and state of mind were damaged goods.
In 1848, Karl Marx, German sociologist, introduced the dictum, “Religion is the opium of the people.” Marx’s general truth identifies religious people as being addicted to make-believe. In his time, Marx did not, or could not, take his philosophical processes further to a logical conclusion. He applied his addiction analogy only to the parts, not the whole.
Yet religion and gods are merely tools, a means to an end. The existent opium of the people is, in fact, “belief-dependency.” The cravings of the people is not for god or religion, it is the fake promises of what beliefs offer.
Believing something is far more accessible to human needs than trying to learn something. Learning takes work. Make-believe is the easy way of pretending or imagining things will be better than they really are.
With the current promiscuous culture of “lying and denying” in politics, the fact that societies have long been ruled over by belief-dependent people, who better than those who already believe in the unreal, to take make-believe to a higher (or lower) fantasist level?
Imagine how much improved human consciousness would have been if mental evolution had selected to default for human intelligence and tolerance as the dominant traits of human mental health and critical thinking.
There is every reason to think that belief-dependency is cancer of human consciousness. It has crippled our minds in the face of the real world. Standing at the edge of the artificial precipice of climate change, at least we don’t have to look before we leap. The consequences are staring us in the face.
In the race against time to save the planet and all living things, enforcement or advocacy of strict obedience to make-believe authoritarianism at the expense of personal freedom has short-changed the only future we have.
Vidda Crochetta lives in Brattleboro.