It’s not surprising that the first objections in this country to vaccination were seated in racism and religion. The fact that vaccination was first introduced in China, India, Africa and the Middle East before it was introduced into England and North America in the 1720s made no difference to the Christian white-superiority mindset found in the thirteen American Colonies.
The earliest documented use of the procedure, that led to modern vaccination programs against many diseases, is found in 15th-century China. The process, first used against smallpox, became known as variolation, which was the introduction of a pathogen (pox) to an uninfected person. It was widely practiced before the era of vaccination as “prophylaxis” against the severe form of viral disease. Variolation was thought to be a safer alternative to contracting smallpox naturally. It was administered by either rubbing a weakened fluid formed from a smallpox pustule into a scratch on the arm or a pustule prepared as an inhalant into a nostril. It was the ravages of smallpox back then that gave rise to the deliberate artificial induction (inoculation) of immunity to prevent the disease from spreading.
By 1700, the dissemination of variolation to English and Wales medical practices proved to be effective in saving many lives. Documentation of variolation in the Colonies can be traced back to 1721 in Boston, where Puritan minister Cotton Mather learned of the technique from his West African slave, Onesimus. Mather wrote that he followed Onesimus’s medicinal advice because, “Inferiority had not yet been indelibly written onto the bodies of Africans.” Mather was ridiculed for suggesting African folk medicine from a slave, but mainly faced the intense racism of his day. By then, the Colonies, commonly living in fear of the conspiracies that enslaved Africans would attempt to overthrow white society, assumed that use of “slave medicinal wisdom was a ploy to poison white citizens.”
Yet the main arguments against variolation were on religious grounds. Religion was “never far from any aspect of life in 18th-century Boston,” where many wondered how this new method would coincide with religious teachings. It was persistently argued that “variolation was ungodly” because it was not mentioned specifically in the Bible. Many believed only God had the right to determine who was to die, and smallpox outbreaks were “well-merited punishments for the sins” of those who contracted the disease. (The fact that many children died from smallpox didn’t diminish Christian enthusiasm for punishing “sin.”) Nevertheless, in the face of racist and religious opposition, reason prevailed. In 1775, George Washington ordered that the Continental Army be variolated. By the end of the American Revolutionary War, “variolation had gained widespread acceptance” in the larger cities and towns of the new nation.
Variolation would revolutionize the control of smallpox. Most importantly, variolation served as a “natural precursor” to the discovery of sophisticated vaccination medical sciences. Today, the media, public and governments are overwhelmed by COVID-19 and Big Pharma conspiracies, misinformation and disinformation. But it cannot be denied that the history of variolation and vaccination offered the realistic prospect to develop vaccines that have saved countless millions of lives.
Unfortunately, there is no vaccine to eradicate the racial memory of the Christian white supremacy that infected the birth of this new nation. The hatred behind the stigma, suffering and death of Black people exists to this very day.
Sometimes, in the far reaches of our consciousness, do we ever stare into the distant past and wonder, what if? Have Americans ever wept, truly in sorrow and remorse, for the suffering caused to so many innocent nonwhite people? Every time we try to tell the truth, we just get re-infected with the same lies and sickened by the same hatred. We can cure the diseases of our bodies. Will we ever cure the diseases of our minds?
Vidda Crochetta lives in Brattleboro.
