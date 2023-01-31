On Jan. 17, I spoke “outside the rail” at the meeting of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen. I requested that a public hearing be held at which the commissioner of public works, James Rotondo, would present his reasons for fluoridating the public water supply and answer questions. Alderman Michael Talbott made a motion to have such a hearing, seconded by Alderman Joe Barbagallo. In the voting, board members Thomas Franco and Carrie Savage supported the motion. Members Sharon Davis, Tom DePoy and Bill Gillam voted against the motion.

Although a 4-3 majority voted "yes," the motion failed because of a procedural rule requiring six votes for passage. Two aldermen were absent, and one board seat is vacant.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.