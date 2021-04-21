I feel compelled to respond to the statements by Rutland attorney Frank Urso as printed in the Rutland Herald on Thursday, April 15, edition regarding the “guests” housed at both the Quality Inn and the Holiday Inn.
With all due respect, Mr. Urso, I must ask if you either live under a rock or with your head in the sand? Your comments about a “strict set of rules” regarding fighting, drug use and illegal activity is almost laughable if it were not so frightening.
There have been two murders alone recently at the Quality Inn, both of which were reported in the Rutland Herald. The most recent murder allegedly committed while under the influence of drugs. Do you believe drugs were not being used on the premises? I know social services employees who are not allowed by their agency of employment to visit clients at the Quality Inn because of increased risk and imminent danger present at the location.
I have to wonder if you and your family would consider a 3-night stay at the Quality Inn or the Holiday Inn. My elderly father, who grew up and spent most of his adult life living and working in Rutland, booked a room at the Quality Inn when planning a trip to Rutland to visit his son. He didn’t want to inconvenience me while I was caring for my brother, who was dying of brain cancer. Needless to say, he did not stay there. It was difficult for him to imagine this type of activity going on routinely in Rutland.
You contend, Mr. Urso, you had no previous knowledge of illegal activity at either site. I would say now you have more than just an inkling of undesirable and illegal conduct by the patrons living at both sites. Are you in a position to advise your client that eviction notices may be in order?
I must also say shame on the state of Vermont for using tax dollars to voucher homeless people to area motels instead of working toward substance use disorder treatment, vocational rehabilitation and permanent affordable housing so they can become viable and contributing members of this community instead of wreaking havoc on it. The state is lining the pockets of motel owners who are not oblivious to the environment they are cultivating.
Mary Lynn Culver lives in Rutland.
