It seems weird that the two papers (Rutland Herald and Eagle Times) that Chester-Andover-Cavendish residents have daily access to didn’t mention that the Green Mountain Union High School girls track team won the Division IV state championship (June 1) in Windsor. They both wrote stories about other teams (who obviously also worked and trained very hard for the State Meet) who won particular events or came in second in their division, but didn’t mention that for the second time in three years, the girls from GMUHS won the Division IV state championship.
I know they did two years ago, as my older daughter was one of the captains of the team and my younger daughter was the state champ in the 100-meter hurdles (although the VPA still has trouble acknowledging this fact).
They could have written a great story about how out of the 13 schools in Division IV, most of the athletes on the team got either a personal or season’s best in their events.
They could have also written about how nearly all our athletes were first, second or third in their events, making this a true team effort.
The things they missed that made us the state champs for the 2019 season:
— The 4X800 team of Olivia Bernier, Brigid Karl, Lily Jones and Laurel King set a new Green Mountain Union High School record.
— The 4X400 team of Paige Karl, Eva Svec, Alyssa Ripley and Brigid Karl won, pulling away to wrap up the meet.
— Grace Tyrrell won the 200 and 400 meter races, the 300-meter hurdles and was on the winning 4x400 team.
— Eva Svec won the 100- meter race and was 3rd in the 200-meter race.
— Rileigh Thomas won the pole vault and was 4th in the 100-meter hurdles.
— Sarah Warnecke placed 2nd in the 300-meter hurdles, 3rd in the 200-meter race and 4th in the 100-meter race.
— Abigail Williams placed 2nd in the shot put and 4th in the discus and javelin.
— Olivia Bernier placed in 5th in the 1,500-meter race and 3rd in the 3,000- meter race.
— Alyssa Ripley placed in the 100-meter hurdles (despite being accidentally punched in the chest during the race by one of the other runners) and got third in the 300-meter hurdles.
— Jackie Parker-Jennings placed in the long jump.
— Deirdre Moore placed in the triple jump.
— Grace Johnson placed in the shot put.
— Paige Karl placed in the 400-meter race and the 200-meter race.
— Laurel King placed in the 800-meter race.
— Brigid Karl placed in the high jump.
They could have also mentioned that the four seniors (Alyssa Ripley, Paige Karl, Grace Johnson and Deirdre Moore) will be missed, but are leaving behind a great legacy.
And with just a little more space, they could have mentioned that on the boys side we had these accomplishments:
— Kameron Cummings won the high jump and placed 4th in the 300-meter hurdles.
— Mitchell Rounds got 3rd in the long jump.
— Thatcher LaPrise got 4th in the shot put.
Michael Ripley is a Proctorsville resident.
