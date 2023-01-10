There have been many recent commentaries by opponents of regulated trapping in Vermont, in which the authors make numerous misstatements as well as unsubstantiated claims to make their point.
In their commentary, they claim 68% of Vermonters are opposed to trapping. They indicated this was based on two surveys, one conducted by Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife (2018) and one by Vermont Center for Rural Development (2017).
Their reading of these surveys is certainly suspect.
Correctly reading the poll conducted for the Department of Fish and Wildlife by Responsive Management in 2018 indicates 58% of Vermonters support trapping (32% strongly/26% moderately) while only 25% oppose trapping, according to the graph on page 241 of the report.
The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, the American Association of Wildlife Veterinarians, the Wildlife Society, and many other wildlife groups and societies support trapping, which is also supported by 71% of Americans.
One commentator cited a 2017 survey conducted by the Vermont Center for Rural Studies, in which she claimed 75% of Vermonters want trapping banned. This survey did not reflect Vermonters as a whole, since it was developed and paid for by a group adamantly opposed to trapping, and primarily involved responses from Chittenden County, which is more urban than the rest of Vermont.
Other commentaries have claimed beaver populations are in decline and trapping adults causes yearlings left in the lodge to freeze to death. Based on discussions with wildlife biologists, there is no documented evidence that either of these statements are true. Recent surveys indicate approximately 1,200 to 1,400 beavers are trapped annually in Vermont, the same number trapped in 1950, the first year of trapping beavers in the 20th century.
These commentators also describe the use of the leghold trap as cruel. First, the use of the term "leghold" is a misnomer. This devise was designed to hold an animal by the foot, not the leg. Leghold is used by those proposing this bill to alarm the public. I have heard numerous arguments for banning this device, almost all inaccurate. The foothold trap restrains an animal, it does not torture or unduly harm the animal. I have walked up to captured animals that were sleeping, not struggling against the device. Non-target animals are released unharmed, with only a numb foot.
Captured animals are generally harvested by shooting with a small-caliber weapon, usually a .22-caliber, not by stomping or bludgeoning.
These commentaries were written by vocal adherents of an anti-trapping/anti-hunting group. It is obvious they do not support the regulated trapping of wildlife. Why do they feel the need to distort the truth?
Jerry D’Amico lives in Roxbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.