We all have one thing in common: Everyone needs water to survive. But all too often we forget water needs our protection, and many of us also forget water comes from somewhere — the lakes and rivers that feed into our reservoirs and aquifers serve as Vermont’s water supply. The Vermont watershed is the lifeblood of our communities. It is crucial to our survival.

With the worsening effects of a warming world, Vermont’s waterways are at risk. As extreme weather events increase in number, it is harder and harder to rely on our systems for clean water. Healthy, intact, freshwater systems (rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, floodplains and wetlands) are the heroes of our watersheds, serving integral functions in the ecosystem as a sponge for floods, filter for pollutants, and as biodiversity hotspots.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.