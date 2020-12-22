I know and respect many of the people who are now making decisions about the future of the Rutland City Library. I just have to disagree with them on their enthusiasm for moving the library to the former College of St. Joseph, on the outskirts of the city, nearly inaccessible for walkers and far from the city center where the library has been an integral part of people’s lives for decades.
My concern is not just for the library but for the city itself. What is a city if we empty it out of the services and opportunities that unite us, especially those with historic significance, cultural importance and shared memories? What is a city if we don’t keep our historic gems accessible to all its residents even at shared cost?
In conversations with some of the decision makers, I’ve been told a primary reason for the move involves the library’s lack of visual access to all parts of the building. The argument goes that people could be acting dangerously, illegally or unseemly in parts of the library that are not visible to employees. I suggested installing cameras but was told that was “philosophically unacceptable.”
I can think of dozens of other public-frequented buildings such as stores, churches, schools, etc., that would be closed if that were a reason to do so. And camera vigilance is already part of our lives, not that I’m happy about that — but it seems an easier solution than moving to an open, albeit more modern but architecturally uninteresting, location.
We’ve heard there are structural problems with the current building, but when I inquired as to their extent, I was told they were not “overly serious.” Indeed, it was suggested to me that City Hall might move there. What, then, would happen to City Hall? And if it’s good enough for City Hall, why consider the move at all? Besides, structural deficiencies of any kind could be addressed through a bond, public fundraiser, community service, etc., something that would unite and not divide us.
I also was given another rationale, that the current building doesn’t present recreational opportunities with outside room for events. While that is a consideration during a pandemic, we’ve done fine with book readings and Vermont Humanities Council events online. When did outside events become part of a library’s purpose?
Through the decades, I have walked up the hill or across town to attend readings, political party meetings, book sales and other events at the city library. For those who complain about parking, why not make an arrangement to use the many large and often empty parking lots within easy walking distance of the library. The argument is silly, actually. If people are inconvenienced walking a block from where they park their cars to get to the current location, why would more people go to a site that is extremely difficult to walk to from most of Rutland and far from where they shop, live and/or work? And shouldn’t we make it easier, not harder, for school children to get to the library on their own or with their friends?
My main concern, however, is with the lack of community building and participation in the debate, the idea that the trustees or the board should make this decision at this time in our lives. What is the urgency? Are there competitors for that space at the former College of St. Joseph?
I understand there was a recent meeting to discuss the issue but no or little public notice, resulting in only one person from the public attending. I would have tuned in if I’d known about it. We are told there will be public hearings on the issue, all virtual, in the coming months. I’m glad to hear that but will they be announced publicly? More to my point, again, what is the hurry? Is there an emergency that requires haste? Where are the independent studies of the pros and cons of staying or moving? And how do we evaluate what could be lost, not just for the library and its users but for Rutland City itself?
Yvonne Daley lives in Rutland.
