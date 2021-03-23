It’s unfortunate the library situation is being framed as a failure caused by those who wanted more information on the proposed move of the Rutland Free Library from its current location close to downtown to the College of St. Joseph on the outskirts of Rutland.
It’s unfortunate those who wanted more information on Heartland, the developer that plans to build a senior residence on the CSJ property, are now being portrayed as enemies of that project. That is inaccurate.
How dare members of the community ask questions about the future of their public library? Is there something inherently wrong with worrying about the impact on our downtown if a move goes forward? Is there something inherently wrong to ask to have some input into the future of the library?
Of course, all that has occurred since the first published letter of concern for the library’s future, written, by the way, by a teenager, could have been avoided if the move had not been presented as a done-deal entitled “Our New Home.”
Expressed another way, democracy doesn’t work unless everyone does their part, but individuals can’t do their part if they don’t know about decisions impacting them or their communities. To be shamed for raising concerns is undemocratic.
Speaking to that issue, one of the more sobering aspects of the library debate has been the number — literally dozens — of city officials, business people, library users and county residents who have privately thanked those who did raise questions about the library move. Few were willing, however, to put their concerns in writing or speak publicly on the issue. Now I know why.
I’m sure the library trustees and director also feel their good efforts have caused more strife than anyone would welcome into their lives during an already difficult time. This is the law of unintended consequences. Moving forward, is it possible to act as neighbors rather than opponents? For myself, that has always been my intention.
Yvonne Daley lives in Rutland.
