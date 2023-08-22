A few years ago, Rush Limbaugh attacked this newspaper, followed in the same vein by Bill O’Reilly. The details aren’t important but the results are more or less that they are gone. We are still here, and so is Vermont. Some letters have arrived claiming that my humble cartoons printed here are full of hate, and should be banned. Someone even canceled their subscription.
The coming year, contained with a contentious election, will be memorable for the usual bombast and crazy accusations. Cartoons will try to alleviate much of the seriousness and the threats that lead to worse actions. Human beings are fairly ridiculous people, and when angry, they say and write more than they actually do. We point out that it’s often funny.
The cartoon in which a lady says she pretends every piece of firewood she splits is actually Donald Trump’s head was cited as unforgivably one-sided or at least unbalanced. It was described as “hate.” For the record, I didn’t make up that comparison. A neighbor actually said that — a very nice lady who doesn’t hate anyone … maybe Trump. Maybe she said that to make wood splitting and stacking easier.
But, of course, we do not like to lose any subscribers, and we pay heed to every letter or postcard that pours in. Thus, I will keep any hint of flamboyance against the Republican frontrunner, subdued or sharply qualified. Why? It’s a business decision. No one wants Donald Trump reelected more than I do. To cartoonists, Trump is an endless source of cartoon fodder. He makes our job infinitely easier. So, no matter what the surface looks like, we would go down on our knees if Mr. Trump were returned to the national stage … and Eric, and Donald Jr.
Like most Americans, when push comes to shove, we vote our pocketbooks.
Jeff Danziger is a syndicated political cartoonist for The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. He lives in Dummerston.