Cartoon content

A few years ago, Rush Limbaugh attacked this newspaper, followed in the same vein by Bill O’Reilly. The details aren’t important but the results are more or less that they are gone. We are still here, and so is Vermont. Some letters have arrived claiming that my humble cartoons printed here are full of hate, and should be banned. Someone even canceled their subscription.

