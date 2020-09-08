The cartoon illustrating “Uncle Tim’s Cabin,” taking aim at the only African-American senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, was criticized as showing racial prejudice on my part. In these parlous times, no one can allow such a label to go unanswered.
Tim Scott is barely an average legislator, being advanced by the South Carolina Republicans to counter their other senator, Lindsay Graham. Senator Graham is easily the worst of a bad lot, a horrible two-faced little urchin with the best-greased conscience in the Senate cloaca. But to criticize Scott as a character from antebellum literature requires some explanation. Scott is one of a crowd of African-American government officials, usually Republicans, who do not make strong civil rights arguments, who should be speaking out strongly for racial equality, but who do not do so. They do so, in my opinion, because they find the advantages they enjoy worth preserving and thus, they keep quiet.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is another, a man who has done nothing where he could have done something to continue the bravery of Thurgood Marshal.
Tim Scott is silent until he is handed something to read by the unbelievably intolerant Republican Party. He recently made some purposely inconsequential remarks at the Trump coronation, an occasion where he could have said something declarative as a Black senator from a Southern state. Instead, he said nothing pointed about Trump’s racial hideousness, instead choosing to mumble and maybe look a little worried.
What to say about men like Scott? What to say about men who enjoy and value the comfort and security of the favorable hand that fate has dealt them? It is said that once a priest gets to be a bishop, he will never eat another bad meal in his life. Likewise, life in the U.S. Senate includes plenty of good meals, good clothes, outward respect from others, government limousines and acres of soft carpet. Why risk all this just to gain legitimate respect and the honor of fighting for those whose life is less lucky than yours?
The cartoon depicting Scott as Uncle Tim was designed to make that point. It was not racist – it was realistic. And if it pricks Scott’s conscience (doubtful), it may have done something worth doing. In addition, that this newspaper printed it (most newspapers would not) says that it prefers fully-faced truths when other newspapers routinely whitewash troubling facts.
Nevertheless, I appreciate the criticism received and will keep those remarks in mind in future.
Jeff Danziger lives in Dummerston.
No worries. You got it right the first time Jeff. It’s been said that all it takes for evil to prevail in this world is for a few good men to do nothing. Like this Scott character for example. Thanks for yet again pointing out these profiles in hypocrisy.
