When I first began drawing political stuff for The Times Argus, and who can forget that heady era, the movie "The Godfather" arrived on American screens a scant 50 years ago. The movie reminded us all that there was a mafia and it had an interesting, if violent, story. The Corleones were a fictional Italian-American family, not an overly happy family, but they seemed to rely on one another. They were always ready to help friends out of jams. If you had a business problem, they would kill whoever was in the way. Long before the Sopranos, the Corleones demonstrated that problems could be easily solved with a quick trip out to the marshlands of New Jersey, stopping first to pick up a cannoli for the kids afterward.
There was some worry that almost all the members of the mob families were Italian. When they were dealing with really sensitive issues, and they didn’t want the cops to hear, they spoke Italian. Well, it was in an Italian restaurant named Louie’s. You can’t be too careful with your stereotypes.
At about the same time, an issue developed in Barre over whether the schools would provide hot lunches. This seemed an obvious need in Vermont schools in the depths of winter. But the School Board was against it. There was expense of kitchens and kitchen staff and besides, if you make things too easy for children, they’ll grow up weak and whiny. Better they should know how hard life was for their immigrant forebears. The effort to deny a hot lunch to students in Vermont in the winter was led by a member of the School Board, one Joseph Palmisano. Palmisano was a lawyer of mixed repute in the fields of probity and humanity. With his legal skills and his facility in pleading a case, he was able to carry the argument so that the board said "no" to hot lunches. Maybe other school systems served shepherd’s pie and Department of Agriculture macaroni and cheese, but not Barre. The children of quarry workers and lumberjacks would grow up tough, resilient and if possible, as mean-spirited as some of the School Board members. No tax dollars would be wasted on luxuries like hot food if they could help it. Food, glorious food, etc.
In opposition to this obvious societal wrong stepped the glistening knights of local journalism. Editorials marshaled all manner of adjectives, minus adverbs, to point out that hot lunches would help children learn and after all, wasn’t that the main purpose of the school? On the other hand, it was possible that a nourishing hot lunch, plus some government cornbread for dessert, would make students sleepy, and they could doze off in the middle of Vermont history classes. Nervous shivering kept children awake. Members of the School Board admitted they themselves may have succumbed to lethargy and a brief inner eyelid examination after lunch every day. They spoke from experience.
The offending cartoon showed an Italian sort-of-looking Corleone person, sporting a fedora and dark glasses, pulling up outside a Barre school, in a black limo, such as mafioso like, holding out a plate of food, from which visible steam was curling. A student, walking along with a bookbag, looked at the suspicious character leaning out of the car. “Hey, kid,” said the suspicious character, “want a hot lunch?” If you are familiar with Cosa Nostra shorthand, you know that “hot” means stolen, nothing to do with temperature. Also in the cartoon, it was snowing.
Mr. Palmisano took towering umbrage at this commentary. Not only was it badly drawn (which I admit it was), but it fostered the slag on Italian-Americans that they were all proto-mafiosi with links to the lawless interior of Sicily. Mr. Palmisano sued, not only The Times Argus but in an extended effort to make as much misery for as many people as possible, me.
I had never been sued before (nor since, praise God) and I didn’t know what to think. Lawsuits took away your house and car, locked you up personally, and robbed you of healthful sleep. The editor at the time, Nick Monsarratt, assured me that the crack Times Argus legal team would defend against the lawsuit. I had, by that time, some experience with the other crackling features at The Times Argus, so I worried. I worried a lot. This appeared to be a defeat for the forces of truth, justice and hot lunch. A period of nerves and self-doubt followed.
Mr. Palmisano, after some consideration, withdrew the lawsuit and registered a complaint about the cartoon with some sort of Italian-American Human Rights League. The lunch debate was finally resolved in favor of hot food, and the chance that Barre students would suffer intellectually was met by superior teaching and computers. Mr. Palmisano’s career from that point forward suffered from a combination of poor planning and bad luck. He suffered from a sloppy sort of greed that is found in all nationalities, not notable in any one in particular. The Godfather movie would have you believe otherwise, but that’s just Hollywood hype. If you Google Joseph Palmisano, Barre, Vermont, you will see what happened, and the dates of his later incarceration. I take no joy in Mr. Palmisano’s bad luck.
I say that despite what "The Godfather" movies portray, Italy’s contribution to American culture is enviable and legendary, especially in Barre. Best chicken and mostaccioli anywhere. And I am a member of the Mutuo Soccorso, and I am proud of it.
Jeff Danziger is an editorial cartoonist whose cartoons appear in this newspaper regularly, along with Teeds in the weekend edition.
