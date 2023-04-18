Ed Koren was my neighbor up here in Vermont, and yet, like some of us, was a more appreciative Vermonter than the native-born, largely because of his Manhattan roots. His kindness was legendary and his service to the community was a great example for us all.
But he wasn’t perfect. I remember a fledgling meeting of the Vermont Homebrewers Association, or club, or whatever it was. This was back before home brewing was a yuppie touchstone, back in some misty year in the 1970s. I was put in charge of judging the stouts, which I did carefully and rigorously. The local brewers did not shrink from competition. Some of the stouts tasted like Guinness, some tasted like Quaker State 10W30. The event was at Ed’s property in Brookfield, Vermont, and was well-attended. It was one of those Vermont summer days that make you want to live forever.
Ed was given the job of judging the IPAs, and this was back before anyone actually knew what IPA meant or stood for. The judging was announced and a ripple of anticipation went through the crowd. But where was his honor the judge? Ed was still on a cross-country run through the woods near his place. He was late getting back and missed the judging role. Someone else, certainly less qualified, was quickly appointed. (Whispers of “fraud” and “kombina” were heard.) After the winner was announced, Ed showed up, still panting from his run. He apologized but it was too late. The damage to his reputation was done.
Thankfully, this was the only example of Ed failing to perform an important civic role. In all other areas of human endeavor, he was an example of reliable rectitude — the local fire brigade and so on. He wasn’t a bad cartoonist, either. I’ll miss him and hoist an IPA in his memory.
Jeff Danziger is a political cartoonist who lives in Dummerston.
