The depth, artistry and wit of Jeff Danziger's cartoons in The Times-Argus have continued to amaze me for many years.
Tuesday's depiction, for example, of Putin savagely beating a fallen horse was both a commentary on Putin's despicable war against Ukraine and an evocation of a similar scene in Dostoyevsky's uniquely Russian novel, "Crime and Punishment." In that book, the deeply troubled murderer, Raskolnikov, dreams he witnesses a peasant beating his tired old horse to death, and he despairs at the seemingly endless human capacity for cruelty. At the same time, Raskolnikov realizes that the muddled intellectual justification for his crime, based on English Utilitarian philosophy, will destroy, along with his victim, his own peace of mind and his conception of himself as a virtuous person doing good in the world. As in Danziger's cartoon, the horse represents both Raskolnikov's victim and the murderer himself.
"Crime and Punishment" was reviled by Vladimir Nabokov, an anti-communist, anti-fascist, aristocratic author and professor of Russian literature for its proto-fascist leanings, though its pornographic undercurrents may have partly inspired Nabokov's "Lolita," nevertheless, the book, as Danziger suggests, captured the contradictory impulses that bedevil Russia today.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex
