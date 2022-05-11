I am writing you today with the hope of starting a public dialogue about solving an issue that plagues our roads. I cannot be the only person who has noticed the countless deer carcasses lining the roadsides and ditches of Interstate 89 from the long winter, and I imagine it is not the only roadway affected. I understand that it is challenging to keep up with these deaths in a timely manner during the winter, but I am hoping to find a solution that would help to reduce the effects of this issue.
I am a student at CCV, and throughout this semester, I have learned a lot about the natural history of the state and some of the problems the state’s ecology is facing. One issue I felt strongly about was the ability of our wildlife to cross roadways safely — not just safe for humans but safe for the animals, as well. In my brief research on this subject, I have seen pictures of structures that other communities in other states are building to provide a safe path for everyone, and it seems like a feasible solution for our area.
The researchers in these areas took the time to find some of the most frequently used animals trails intersecting with roads that had the highest numbers of animal usage and made natural crossing areas either over or under the roads, allowing for animals to get to their mating grounds or sometimes food and water sources. These animal bridges and tunnels have been shown to reduce the number of vehicle collisions with animals. The structures would allow the consumer to spend less and allow the animals to live a long healthy life while sustaining species populations.
I’m sure the cost to build these structures would not be cheap. Still, I wonder how much is spent annually on fixing vehicles and picking up the accident scene and the animal carcasses after someone has the ill fortune of colliding with a large animal? I think the advantage to everyone, including Vermont’s ecology, would outweigh the monetary costs of this project, and residents will see the benefits for generations to come.
Jessica Davenport lives in Williamstown.
