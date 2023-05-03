Without major public investment now, more than 100 child care programs could close in the next year. There are 672 full-time, licensed, child care programs across Vermont serving children up to 5 years old. As many as 115 of them could close within a year if we don’t act now.

The child care crisis in Vermont has never been more dire, and things will only worsen without significant state investment. As child care program directors, we are seeing this crisis play out daily through constant staffing shortages, child care capacity losses and retention struggles. As child care center owners and directors, this is unsurprising to us, as we are in a significantly underfunded sector, constrained by familial budgets and increasing expenses. This results in a high level of risk for every single program in the state.

