I trust that the Rutland School Board is made up of responsible adults who are confronted by a dilemma regarding the school mascot. A mascot is important for school spirit, especially at sporting events to enhance team and school pride. It is not, however, a necessity for the education of our youth. Teaching in life skills and teaching truthfully is, and should be, the responsibility of the board and the teachers.
So, whether the board choose to keep the arrow symbol for the Raiders or opts to change the mascot to the Ravens, please accept this opportunity as a teachable moment. For example, the board should set a policy that the students will learn about the people who flint napped the arrows. One would find that to form a point, is an involved technology and the results become a beautiful art form.
I would encourage the board to focus on the bigger picture of education and set policy that history classes include the Indigenous people who greeted us peacefully and fed us when we were sick and starving. The Abenaki were here when Champlain came and he named our state Ver Mont (French for green mountain). The Abenaki managed the forests that made the mountains green. Their controlled burns of forest underbrush allowed for the proliferation of deer and other game animals to provide a continuous supply of food for the people. They farmed the land, a Vermont tradition, but didn’t need fences.
As a citizen, I want our educational system to teach the truth. To do otherwise is to become a dictatorship. History is written through the eyes of the victors. Those defeated are marginalized. Much is lost in the process and by its omission, our history becomes half-truths.
The Haudenosaunee, aka Iroquois, had a government with a system of laws that influenced Ben Franklin. He heard the words of the Onondaga leader, Canassatego about the Iroquois Confederacy at the Treaty of Lancaster in 1774. It gave Franklin a working foundation to unite 13 sovereign states under the umbrella of a federal government. Canassatego could be considered a founding father for his influence. For those who find this hard to comprehend, refer to:
Congressional Resolution 331 which is titled: “A concurrent resolution to acknowledge the contribution of the Iroquois Confederacy of Nations to the development of the United States Constitution …”
This year was the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots/massacre. Was it white privilege that kept me from learning in high school this negative bit of our history about Blacks being slaughtered, their homes and businesses burned? I never learned in school of the Sand Creek Massacre where Col. Chivington lead an infamous and brutal attack on mostly women and children. Or Wounded Knee when Big Foot and his cold and starving people were slaughtered by the 7th Cavalry. It was reported to be like shooting fish in a barrel. Twenty soldiers received the Congregational Medal of Honor, that was not anywhere close to the standards for consideration of bravery today.
Our students should hear the oratory of Chief Seattle in English class:
“We did not weave the Web of life. We are merely a strand in it. What ever we do to the web we do to ourselves.” Words that would work in biology or environmental ed or civics classes, as well.
After reading Shakespeare perhaps the poetry of Crow Foot could be studied.
“What is life?
It is the flash of a firefly in the night.
It is the breath of a buffalo in the winter time.
It is the little shadow that runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset.”
Could this profound poem be the words of a savage?
There are many passionate voices on both sides of the mascot issue and any decision will make some people unhappy. I would again ask the Rutland School Board to please set policy to teach about the contributions of all the people, Black, brown, red, white and yellow, who make this country great. There are many in our state and country who do not believe there is white privilege, that all that negativity is lost to the past. But history is a lie if only half the truth is told.
If our schools present the whole truth and encourage critical thinking, then our children may decide for themselves about bias and racism.
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.