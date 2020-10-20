In 1811 on the “German Coast” of the Mississippi River just north of New Orleans, there was a slave revolt lead by Charles De Laund, Kook and Qumana on a quest to seize their freedom and kill their slave masters. As plantations burned and their masters died, panicked plantation families caused a nine-mile traffic jam of wagons and carriages into New Orleans, their worst fears of being slaughtered by the slaves who vastly outnumbered them.
Is it any wonder they feared for their lives? Perhaps it was because, to control such a large number of unwilling workers, brutal force was needed to terrorize the slaves – leg irons to restrain, whips to cut the flesh, and children sold away from their mothers to break up the family unit.
A slave revolt requires a harsh response to put down. The “brigands” were tried in a court of law, but not necessarily by a jury of their peers, and sentenced to death. Their severed heads were skewered on pikes along the Mississippi to serve as a message to others. The news of the insurrection was suppressed and out of the history books and was unworthy of even being called “fake news,” as it would be today.
President Thomas Jefferson who penned the words, “all men are created equal,” feeling the fear of his fellow slave holders, sent three gunboats and federal troops to put down the revolt. He, too, had a vested interest in restoring the status quo.
Our Civil War did not end at Appomattox Court House in 1865. We are as divided today as a nation as we were then. Racism with the advent of the smartphone is visible for all to see. Slavery may be abolished but there is the slavery of a $10.78 minimum wage. Undocumented immigrants keep the economy running for probably less than that.
The quest for justice that spurred the slave revolt of 1811 continues to this day. We have all seen the statistics of inequity with people of color and the poor. Today, the “brigands” can be found at the mouth of the north-flowing Willamette River in the city of Portland. The times may have changed but the cry for justice is the same. Our president, like Jefferson, sent in federal forces to quell the insurrection. He, too, has a vested interest in the status quo.
Jefferson does have some wise words for our times. He wrote “I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical … An observation of this should render honest republican governors so mild in their rebellions, as not to discourage them too much. It is the medicine necessary for the sound health of government.”
Wise words for our time can be found in the Hindu greeting Namaste. One translation, which states, “I honor the place in you that is the same as the place in me.”
If only we all saw our fellow human beings this way, how much better our world would be.
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
