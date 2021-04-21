Dear School Board Members —
I am writing to encourage the Rutland School Board to keep an open mind when considering the Rutland High School mascot.
I have been an ardent student of Native American studies for most of my adult life. Our European ancestors would never have survived when they arrived on these shores, without the assistance of Native Peoples. Squanto, for example, learned English as a slave and was there at Cape Cod Bay to welcome the Pilgrims in their own tongue and offer to help them in the new world.
It did not take our European ancestors long to take the lands they coveted from the Indigenous Peoples. Racism based on cultural differences and skin color had its start as soon as Europeans landed. Columbus’ men very quickly tortured, enslaved and exterminated the Taino people of Hispaniola upon first arrival. As high school history students, we all should have read Bartolome’ de las Casas’ words describing the horrendous atrocities committed to the Taino people under Columbus’ command. It got to be so bad that in 1498, Spanish authorities appointed a new governor and Columbus was brought home in chains to face charges.
As children, we all learned the Columbus poem, “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue” in grade school. But by high school, we should also have read de las Casas’ accounts of the Taino to have gotten the complete understanding of America's discovery. Our history lies to us when we do not learn the complete truth.
We got much more than the corn, beans, squash and tobacco from the First People as our history teaches us. Benjamin Franklin and other Founding Fathers were strongly influenced by the Iroquois Federation in the formation of our federal system of government. A reference for every American history class should be: "Exemplar of Liberty — Native America and the Evolution of Democracy" by Donald A. Grinde Jr. and Bruce E. Johansen.
Confirmation of Iroquois influence, can be found in a resolution passed in the House of Representatives on Oct. 21, 1988, sponsored by Morris L. Udall. H.Con Res.331 states in part that the House of Representatives, “… acknowledges the contribution of the Iroquois Confederacy of Nations to the development of the United States Constitution.”
So as a white, Anglo-Protestant male, I feel it is important to understand the positive and negative aspects of our history, to respect the inalienable rights of all people, Red, Black, Yellow and White.
I ask you to hear the words of representative for Elnu Abenaki Rich Holschuh; mixed-race Ojibwe alumna, Amanda Gokee; and many community members in the links below:
Rich Holschuh response to mayor: bit.ly/HolschuhResponse
Amanda Gokee: bit.ly/Gokee_RemoveMascot
History and reasons why the Raiders mascot is harmful: https://changetherutlandmascot.com.faq
I humbly ask the Rutland School Board to consider the times we live in: of racial, political and social unrest; blatant lies that our political, social and economic leaders propagate upon the citizenry of our country. Loyalty to a school mascot has given us all pride as we competed in sport and inter-school rivalries. That being said, as a school board, you have a responsibility to your students to speak the truth and to teach the truth. Many citizens talk of ‘our rights.’ What of our responsibilities as citizens? No one should be denied the right to life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness.
Theodore W. Day lives in Castleton.
