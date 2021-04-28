This past Saturday, April 24, was World Tai Chi Day. The day was celebrated at Castleton Community Center with Laurie Knauer as leader and about 20 participants.
At 10 a.m. starting from the international dateline and moving sunward, people all over the world, in succession, gathered to move in harmony with each other. For those unfamiliar with tai chi, it is a series of movements to promote health that we often see in documentaries of China being performed in parks. Fundamental to the practice is good posture, slow and gentle movement and most importantly, deep, abdominal breathing.
Breathing is an essential requirement of life. In the womb, our mothers gift us our heartbeat, while still tethered to her for life support. It is at birth that each of us seize our hold on life with our first inspiration. And as long as we breath in and out, we hold onto that life.
As I participated in World Tai Chi Day, I realized people in the Far East, Europe, the Americas, all around the globe were all breathing the same air over and over again — the air that has been here since the beginning of time. People of every color, every religion, every belief system, political view, ideology and sexual orientation were breathing the same air.
So We The People are united by our breathing to one another with no exceptions.
We, however, are dependent on, of all things, plants, trees and the ocean itself which provides 50-80% of our oxygen. It is a grand recycling of the carbon dioxide we breath out that the plants take in and give us the oxygen we need to survive.
It was in the 1970s James Lovelock came up with the concept the planet Earth was a self-regulating system that functioned like any other organism. He coined the term Gaia after the Greek goddess’ personification, the Earth. His science was profound but the concept was not entirely new. Indigenous peoples of the world often spoke of our Mother Earth as a living entity. Because Earth was the source of our livelihood, she deserved the same respect as our own mothers. They would not pollute the waters any more than they would poison their own mothers. Either one was inconceivable to their beliefs.
The lesson to be learned from tai chi is to live in physical and spiritual harmony with the natural world. We are all connected through our breath. It is only when we face the end of our lives we give up our last breath and expire.
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
