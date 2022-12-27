O. Henry’s, “The Gift of the Maji,” is the quintessential story on sacrifice, giving and love that is worthy of our consideration in present times.
There are two other seasonal stories, “A Christmas Carol” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” Dickens’ Ebenezer Scrooge and Dr. Seuss’s Grinch, in spite of their heroic efforts to change, are still much maligned today. To be labeled as either a Scrooge or a Grinch still holds the most negative of connotations. No one wants either of those labels placed upon them
Charles Dickens describes Scrooge thusly: “He carried his own low temperature always about with him; he iced his office in the dog-days, and didn’t thaw it one degree at Christmas. External heat and cold had little influence on Scrooge. No warmth could warm, not wintry weather chill him. No wind that blew was bitterer than he, no falling snow was more intent upon its purpose, no pelting rain less open to entreaty. Foul weather didn’t know where to have him.” Following his ordeal with the Three Spirits, Scrooge is a transformed man, a newborn as it were. Here, Dickens presents his Scrooge on Christmas morning: “Though the clock pointed to his usual time of day for being there, he saw no likeness of himself among the multitudes that poured in through the porch. It gave him little surprise, however; for he had been revolving in his mind a change of life, and thought and hoped he saw his new-born resolution carried out in this.”
Dr. Seuss’s Grinch paints a picture of a creature who was, “mean one, as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel and a heart, two sizes too small.” Like Scrooge, the Grinch feels the pain of loss early in his life. They both have lost contact with their inner child. The Grinch decides to steal Christmas, to dash the spirits of the citizens of Whoville. When he realizes that of the Spirit cannot be stolen, he ponders, “maybe Christmas … doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more. Help me! I’ feeling! And what happened then, well, in Whoville they say, that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sized that day.”
The Christmas story is a celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus, the son of God. It is a time of coming into the Light. The soul of a child of each one of us, at birth, is pure in Spirit. To be pure in Spirit is how Jesus taught us to be. This is the message of redemption that Ebenezer and the Grinch learned. It would be an honor to live up to their examples, to be called Mr. Scrooge or Mr. Grinch. All that is required is for our hearts to grow three sizes.
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
