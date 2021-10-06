In the summers of 1968 and 1969, I worked as camp counselor for the Newington Children's Hospital in Manchester, Connecticut. The campers had a multitude of disabilities associated with childhood illnesses and trauma.
The only child at camp who had contracted polio was a 14-year-old boy. He wore long leg braces and used crutches for ambulation. He had a very strong upper body because his arms served as surrogate legs. He looked like a gymnast and his arms would do a brick mason proud. He could have beaten anyone of us college boys in arm wrestling easily. But he had to be carried into the lake so he would not ruin his braces. None of our younger campers had polio, which I found curious until I realized they were all born after the Salk vaccine, which became available in 1955. So my unfortunate camper had just missed out. And 13 years later in 1968, polio was eradicated in the USA.
I was born in 1947 when Dr. Jonas Salk began his research. As a child, I had no idea that such an illness existed and knew of no other children affected. But my mother related that she and my father lived in constant fear I or my brother and sister would get the virus.
My camper contracted polio the year before the vaccine became available and today is among those with post-polio syndrome all in their 60s or older. I was one of the lucky ones who, at the age of 8, got the vaccine. I and my siblings were spared this dreaded disease. I was so moved by the courageous children I met at camp that I chose to become a physical therapist, enjoying a 42-year-long practice. I was blessed to have never had to treat a child with polio.
The lesson I learned from my camper was that, through his determination and hard work, he was able to function in spite of his limitations and was able to live a productive life. I have seen this same tenacity for life in the post-polio syndrome patients I have had the pleasure to work with as well.
The disease is not completely eliminated as it still exists in parts of Africa and Asia. Should anyone decide to visit these places, you are well advised to get vaccinated as paralysis and death are still a reality for this disease.
So for those of you who walk this Earth with me and were born since 1958, consider that, in the USA, you have never been threatened by polio, that your children and grandchildren will not have to suffer with this disease. We all owe a vote of gratitude to Dr. Salk and his vaccine.
Some of you might detect a hidden message in my words and that is your privilege. Others will see it as only the words of an old man reminiscing. If you do, try reading it again and you might find a message that cannot be denied.
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
