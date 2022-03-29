A recent article in Rutland Reader talks about socializing dogs, which is important for dog owners, such as myself. I agree with the article, “Re-emerging means readjusting pets.” As the world slowly comes back to “normal” and the weather gets nicer, there will be more dogs outside, which can be stressful for those who aren’t socialized. Dogs should be socialized from a young age so they know how to act as they explore the world; however, this was difficult for dog owners during the pandemic. Now would be a good time to start socializing with your dog.
Socializing a puppy is easier than socializing an adult dog but that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible, you just need to take it slow. When I brought my dog home, she was a puppy so I started socializing her as soon as possible. I started out by taking her to puppy classes, pet-friendly stores and going for walks where she was exposed to the real world, so she’s pretty well socialized and comfortable meeting new dogs and people. However, we adopted a dog who is a year old and was born into the pandemic. His previous owners did not socialize him, he stayed in a crate most of the time or was outside on a lead. This caused him to bark at new people and dogs and become uncomfortable in new surroundings. We’ve started socializing him by going for walks, inviting people over and training him, because we hope to take him on hikes this summer.
Socializing your dog is important. It teaches dogs how to react in the world without being afraid and it actually reduces aggression; 8% of dog behavior issues are related to aggression.
A study showed dogs who were not given the opportunity to play and socialize with other dogs caused them to become irritated easily and have anxiety. Take this opportunity with the nice weather and life slowly coming back to “normal” to socialize your dog, but remember to take it slow. Your dog will come around when they’re ready.
Reagan Dean lives in Proctor.
