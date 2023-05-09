Personally, I do not want tax dollars going to private institutions to serve a select group of citizens/students. Many private schools are quality learning environments with caring individuals leading classrooms and institutions. However, they are in essence, if not by design, gated communities … not all students are welcome/accepted, and some who are accepted are kicked out for grades or behavior … even in open-enrollment schools. Tax dollars should not fund conditional acceptance to an educational community based on ability to pay or perceived intelligence. Educational funds are to equalize society, not stratify or sort.

The inequity propagated by private schools is built into their structure. Private institutions do not need to meet the requirements set by the state Agency of Education: standardized testing, special education laws, required days in session, teacher and administrator licensure, and busing students (a significant problem for many students without family cars and parental time to transport), etc.; whether you agree with the existence of these requirements or not, at best, they are designed to support the fullest range of students and are fiscal burdens private institutions can avoid.

