On June 12, Poultney High School bid farewell to 29 special seniors who had the most unorthodox senior year. However, unlike many of their peers across the country, we were able to have a ceremony where they were able to march into the graduation to Pomp and Circumstance and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. This year’s ceremony was unique, and it took many people and organizations to help pull this off, including a graduation planning committee comprised of staff members and students. So, on behalf of the Poultney High School Class of 2020, I would like to thank the following:
The Poultney Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Rutland County Sheriffs and Poultney Town Constable for helping us with our parade through town to honor our seniors. Loomis Trucking for once again donating a trailer for our stage, and Rich Holcomb and his crew of Roy Sims, Ed Olsen, Dan Ransom and Gary Gardner for all their hard work setting up before and cleaning up after the ceremony, as well as helping check in and park cars along with our super volunteer, Dan Williams. Becca Putnam, Kendra Grenier, Tracy Gallipo and Vinnie Covino also spent hours helping set up.
Since we were outside and in vehicles, Derik Kerber and the tech crew from Revive Church provided our sound system and were able to broadcast it so guests could hear in their vehicles, as well as video recording it. PEG-TV was also there to record this special day and is airing it on their station. Martin Van Buren for being our professional photographer, taking finished shots of the graduates with their diplomas, and Tammy Holcomb for volunteering to take over 1,000 candid photos for the families, as well as Kim Rupe for offering to take photos of the seniors and their families.
Retired Gen. Matt McCoy for being our guest speaker, along with our Valedictorian Isabella Milazzo and Salutatorian Jacob McMahon for their wonderful speeches.
Many area businesses helped out, and I would like to give a special shout-out to Emily at Everyday Flowers for providing our flowers and balloons, and Bob Williams at Williams Hardware for organizing the band in front of his store.
And I cannot forget the great community spirit of Poultney. Thank you all who showed up along the parade route to support our seniors and give them a great farewell from Poultney High School. And finally, I would like to thank my wonderful staff, who have been here for the Class of 2020 for the past six years and formed a tunnel for the students as they arrived at graduation to see them off.
It was a very special day, one that these young men and women deserved. We always speak of Poultney Pride, and the community of Poultney shone on June 12 for our seniors. Thank you very much.
Joe DeBonis is Poultney High School Principal.
