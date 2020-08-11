For a few months, I have pondered the ever-present stock market report that tracks the daily ups and downs of the Standard & Poor's average and other indices. I’ve wondered if there is another daily or at least weekly metric that tracks the other end of our economy.
During this same period, many of us have been getting more anxious about the impact of COVID-19 on employment and the fact many of our neighbors — maybe even ourselves — are being hit hard. The early pandemic relief aid of an additional $600 went a long way toward helping those most vulnerable. Now that aid has run out.
Page B3 of Friday’s Rutland Herald featured three articles that blared out the inequities of our society.
First headline: Uber lost $1.3B
Second headline: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600
Third headline: Wall Street perks up as S&P pulls within 1.1% of record
If this juxtaposition was intentional, I applaud the Herald for doing so. And I hope you can find other ways to heighten awareness of the growing economic divides in our society.
It seems to me the financial stock markets have little or no meaning to a large proportion of our society. If you are scrounging lost coins or discarded returnable bottles from roadsides just so you can afford a bag of rice for the week’s meals, what does it matter that the “market” rose or fell even 5%? You still have to figure out how to pay your rent — if you have a place to live.
I hope the Herald can work with the Mission and other community groups to develop a measure of the number of free meals and beds provided to the homeless. If this or other similar information could be regularly quantified and reported in its own space on the Business page, perhaps it would have an impact.
Sally Deinzer lives in Shrewsbury.
