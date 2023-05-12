Vermonters are proud of the COVID-19 response Dr. Anthony Fauci deemed a “model for the country.” This included efforts to protect those living and working in correctional facilities in Vermont — the only state not to lose an incarcerated individual or correctional officer to the virus.

But as the CDC ends the nation’s COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, Vermont’s correctional system continues to grapple with the aftershocks of the pandemic.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.