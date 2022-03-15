I am writing to recommend we dispense with Green Up Day next year. My fellow citizens seem to think the Green Mountain State is far more beautiful with glittering cans, reflective bottles, eye-catching plastic containers, and endless strips of cellophane. The state celebrates holidays all year long now with decorations in the trees and floating on the ponds and creeks. We don’t need a day to green up when we can celebrate every day as a day to decorate our beautiful home.
Ignoring the fact we are facing extreme environmental decline due to climate change, I am tired beyond tired of seeing the environmental aesthetic of roads festooned the way they are now. I don’t take this lightly or with a sense of humor. I am embarrassingly serious.
The past two years as spring has emerged, I have been overwhelmed with the quantity of litter on our roads. I have never, ever seen it this bad, and it is getting worse. Each week now requires a clean-up by neighbors on my road. It sounds trite to say people don’t have any respect, but that appears to be true. My grandparents and ancestors, all the way back to the first state representative to Congress, would be appalled at how little we seem to care for our aesthetic environment. It is embarrassing and certainly doesn’t help our tourism, which directs people to our backroads and highways.
I request we re-invigorate the old “Don’t be a litterbug” slogan, or something similar, “I’ll pick up mine if you pick up yours!” and clean up the littering culture we now have. How about going back to posting fines, even knowing that they are hard to enforce? It’s a nonpolitical topic that has a negative economic impact on tourism. (Yes, it has occurred to me that the tourists leave litter, too.)
“Famous around the world for our beautiful fall foliage colors, visitors love to flock to Vermont’s byways to enjoy the spectacular change of seasons every year … the state welcomes over 13 million visitors each year.“ (The Agency of Commerce and Community Development)
Please guide our residents to make the above statement worthy … by cleaning up Vermont roads.
Deecie Denison lives in Fairlee.
