As a psychiatrist, I am increasingly aware of how climate change can affect mental health. After disasters, acute stress symptoms such as insomnia and irritability are common. Many people improve, but some develop depression, anxiety, PTSD, become suicidal or abuse substances. Hotter temperatures, storms, flooding and poor air quality increase the risk of many mental health problems. Interpersonal violence rises. Forced migration jeopardizes community support, culture and identity, worsening mental health. Conflicts over water and other resources may destabilize entire societies. The effects of these traumas on physical, mental and community health are profound and multigenerational. Prevention — acting to minimize climate chaos and the resultant suffering — is the far better and least costly path.

