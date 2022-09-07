Last week, the VSECU CEO announced the credit union was suspending taking new accounts related to the cannabis industry stating VSECU did not have enough staff to properly service the new growers, manufacturers and retailers about to be licensed in Vermont. It was a shocking statement.

Years ago, when I was chairman of its board, when medical marijuana had just been legalized in Vermont (although still illegal by federal law), the board decided VSECU would provide service to the new dispensaries with the hope someday Vermont would legalize the use and retail sale of cannabis and the business would grow for VSECU.

