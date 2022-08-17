After growing up on the Gulf Coast, I have packed up my husband, dog and three cats to embark on our new adventure. I am trading in home-style Cajun cooking for the world-renowned maple creemee. We are moving from Louisiana to the great state of Vermont.

While visiting Vermont throughout the years, I fell in love with the landscape and close-knit communities. During our time in the state, I discovered Vermont's attitudes toward social justice and environmental stewardship match my personal values. I am excited to call Vermont home.

(0) comments

