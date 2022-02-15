A Ukrainian friend writes from the capital city, Kyiv: “Yes, it is a troubling period, but we remain calm.”
Troubling, indeed. If Russia invades Ukraine, warfare on a scale not seen for 80 years could engulf Eastern Europe. The prospect of house-to-house street fighting reaching my friend’s neighborhood in Kyiv where he lives with his family, including a 5-year-old grandson, is terrifying.
Granted, we’re all weary of this latest drumbeat to war. Defense contractors so far seem to be the only winners. And we are right to be cynical about politicians from the United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson to our own president using the crisis to boost poll ratings and solidify their diplomatic credibility.
My fervent hope is that Ukraine — a country I love for her fertile land, her ancient domed churches and her welcoming and wryly humorous people — will not again become a “bloodland.” That’s the word Yale historian Timothy Snyder used to describe a region savaged by both Stalin and Hitler. Soviet-imposed famine in the 1930s, the Holodomor — “death by hunger” — took millions. Then came Russian and German invasions and their subsequent genocidal pogroms. According to Snyder, Ukraine lost more people than any country in the world during that time.
The past is always present in Ukraine. In 2018, I traveled the country with Roman Kokodyniak, a Ukrainian-American friend from Cabot. We started from Kyiv, took an overnight train east to the front with Russia and later west to the Carpathian Mountains. Near the end of our journey, we drove to a village in the west where Roman’s family is from. We knocked on doors and interviewed strangers in hopes of learning more about a nearby killing field, where local Jews were rounded up and slaughtered at the beginning of World War II. We met a woman, a nurse, whose grandfather had been forced to dig the graves. But no one could say for sure who was responsible: Russians? Germans? Ukrainian collaborators? There are no monuments to that particular tragedy.
Ukraine’s heartbreaking history feels perilously close to today. On Netflix right now, a modern drama tells the story of negotiations in Munich in 1938. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain — eager to avoid another bloodbath after World War I — declared he had secured “peace for our time.” The price for “peace” at Munich was to allow the Nazis to take a slice of German-speaking Czechoslovakia, Sudetenland, with the understanding that their aggression would stop there.
We know what happened next to Poland, France and the low countries of Europe when the blitzkrieg raged.
It’s not a perfect comparison, but similar bargaining is taking place now with war and peace again in the balance. French President Emanuel Macron is the latest to try to broker a deal. Yet, Macron — like Chamberlain — seems woefully naïve when he declares Vladimir Putin personally assured him that he will not be the aggressor.
As Mark Twain supposedly said, history doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes. Russia does have a legitimate grievance with NATO’s expansion to her borders. But what is playing out now is the deadly couplet of tyrant and victim, the old struggles between autocracy and independence, freedom and oppression, compounded by Putin’s fixation on rebuilding past empires.
This was explained to me by Taras Dobko, senior vice rector of the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, in western Ukraine. (Lviv itself is a microcosm of the history of Eastern Europe. Once part of Poland and the Austria-Hungary empire, the city changed hands eight times between 1914 and 1945.)
Dobko said, yes, of course, Ukrainians and Russians are closely related by Slavic language, religion and culture. But he also noted key differences. Moscow has long been the center of an empire, Czarist or Soviet, bent on expanding its borders. Ukraine was literally the border. (The word ukraina means borderlands). Roughly the size of France, Ukraine encompasses the geography and history of Central and Eastern Europe.
“There are advantages and disadvantages to living in a borderland,” Dobko said. “If you have stronger neighbors, you have the risk that you will be affected by aggression. On other hand, you don’t develop like a rigid mentality, so you try to learn from differences. You become like a bridge” between East and West.
Unlike Russia, “in Ukraine there was never this sacred devotion to the state at the expense of the people.”
Without Ukraine, “Russia will not be a true, genuine, strong empire, for many reasons,” he continued. “If Ukraine succeeds, it will be an argument, a very strong argument … that things could be done in a different way in terms of politics and social life.”
I pressed Dobko on his use of the word if. “If” Ukraine succeeds, I asked, is there doubt?
He sighed. “Unfortunately, you can never discount the force majeure situation with Russia’s aggression. At the moment it is not plausible, but I would not be too optimistic unfortunately.”
Dobko told me this before Putin sent 130,000 Russian troops to Ukraine’s borders. It’s a familiar pattern, going back to the 1917 revolution when the short-lived independent nation of Ukraine was subsumed by the Soviets, its leaders annihilated by Stalin. The latest round of Russian aggression began in 2014, triggered by a new flowering of Ukrainian democracy. Protesters in Kyiv had taken to the streets to oppose pro-Russian president Victor Yanukovych’s refusal to sign a trade and political association agreement with the European Union. Yanukovych instead sought closer ties with Moscow and tried to brutally quell the unrest.
The demonstrations and street fighting raged for months. Snipers from rooftops picked off protesters defending themselves with homemade shields and garbage can lids. Yanukovych eventually fled the country for exile in Russia.
Ukrainians call this the “Revolution of Dignity.” But in response, Putin seized Crimea and armed a proxy secessionist movement that captured territory in the East. The streets in downtown Kyiv now hold elaborate memorials to those who died there. This fight for freedom is recent and real.
I met a farmer in eastern Ukraine, a descendant of Ukrainian Cossacks, who shaved his head like his ancestors. Like the vice rector at the Catholic University in Lviv, the farmer pointed out the historical difference between Russians and Ukrainian. “We never had a czar,” he said. Cossacks elected their own leaders.
The farmer proudly showed me the uniform he wears as a reservist in the defense corps. He’s ready to fight once more. “We’ve got to get our territorial sovereignty again,” he said.
In Lviv, the vice rector had a more peaceful vision for Ukraine’s role in the world. His city has witnessed generations of violence — between Poles, Ukrainians, Russians and Germans — and all of them against the Jews. To get beyond this brutal history, Taras Dobko said Ukrainians must lead by example, by cleaning up corruption and continuing efforts at reconciliation among her people. To that end, his Catholic University has enrolled Russian-speaking students displaced by the conflict in Donbas and has sent student work crews east to rebuild homes destroyed by the war. The reconciliation and the improvement of civic society must continue on the national and personal level, he said.
A unified and politically stable Ukraine “doesn’t happen, you know, from the sky,” he said. It can only happen if Ukraine does “the hard work” of cleaning out corruption and facing her sins of the past.
The flowering of democracy in Ukraine — imperfect but still functioning — is more than an irritant to Vladimir Putin. Totalitarianism does not favor counter-examples. Putin rules by quelling dissent. Remember, this is the autocrat who brazenly tried to poison and then jailed Alexi Navalny, his most powerful opponent who had harnessed social media to expose the billions Putin and his oligarch allies have stolen. A free Ukraine is an inspiration to his own people that Putin cannot tolerate.
Ukraine therefore stands as a living example against the totalitarianism spreading in Europe and elsewhere. In Belarus, dictator Alexander Lukashenko steals elections and imprisons opponents. In Hungary, Viktor Orban (embraced by Fox News host Tucker Carlson) squelches dissent and the media. Poland has all but eliminated an independent judiciary. Leaders from the UK’s Johnson to our own former president, lie shamelessly, enabled by social media and the refusal of the public to accept objective truths.
But here is a truth that bears preserving. Autocrats must be opposed. People willing to fight for the same ideals we once fought for, are worth defending. So, to care about Ukraine is to care about our own ideals of free expression, democratic rule, political dissent and human rights.
John Dillon of Middlesex covered Vermont for 40 years, including stints at the Rutland Herald, The Times Argus and Vermont Public Radio. He helped lead journalism training programs in Ukraine in the 1990s, and returned in 2018 to visit old friends and colleagues.
