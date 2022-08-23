One of my fondest examples of Vermont-speak and perhaps the only one like it I’ve ever seen published is by Yvonne Daley in "Going Up the Country" and reads as follows:
“The last comes from Dick McCormack, a folksinger, teacher, radio broadcaster, and longtime Vermont senator.
"McCormack’s family goes back several generations in Bethel, but his father couldn’t wait to get out of Vermont. As soon as possible, he moved to New York, where he worked as a teacher. 'We were summer people. We would take turns at the Bethel house, a wonderful time with hiking and berrying and just being outside. One day a man came to pasture the hay. My mother and grandmother, all of us, were out on the verandah with nothing to do. I’m wearing my seersucker and we’re all up there watching him work. He’s looking at us, these little fat kids and these ladies in their wide-brimmed hats, and you know what he’s thinking, ‘They’re using me for their entertainment.’
“All of the sudden, he yells out, ‘Move your arses, you old goddam bitches,’ and other swears and insults. ‘Salty isn’t he? Rustic,’ Mother says. ‘Lets go inside, shall we?’
“I loved it. I loved that freedom he had to say exactly what he was thinking with no regard for how we might react. That’s independence, the kind money can’t buy.”
Yvonne artfully captured the language I grew up with as a Vermont native and skillfully spun the tales of some of Brandon’s most famous among its legendary characters in the introduction of the book. As I read the tale of poet Mike Lewis and local plumber Ray Downs set in LaDuke’s bar and restaurant, I had to wonder whether my grandmother, who was employed there at different intervals throughout her working career, was present, and if she had been, what Yvonne would have penned about her.
This is truth-telling at its core and the saltiness of the language Dick McCormack admired so much was just as likely and natural to hear coming from my grandmother as it was from any other grown-up man in those days. Perhaps this freedom of expression is why I love my grandmother, Yvonne and Vermont so much. Even a child can sense the truth, no matter the language it is packaged in.
No matter how one arranged vowels, syllables or the adjectives used, Yvonne caught the truth and the spirit of the Vermont natives she wrote about by striving as she always did … to understand. I personally am blessed to have known her, not only as writing mentor, but as friend. While native Vermonters’ unique way of telling-it-like-it-is may be offensive to some, Yvonne crafted characters her readers could not only love but even possibly admire, by getting to know the individuals who inhabited the land throughout the time of her arrival and lifespan in the spirit of love Yvonne identified as being a liberal “as defined as a person who is tolerant, unprejudiced, open-minded and enlightened.”
Although the old-timers and Vermont natives seem to have a penchant for speaking in a manner, which might be downright hard to hear, particularly for those with delicate ears or who may have never heard such language before, when my uncle died in February of 2021, I felt like a part of our language died with him. Thanks to Yvonne and other writers like her, the spirit of those gone shall live on.
What a blessing it has been to our nation and our glorious state that a young woman known as “Boston” came to settle here all those years ago “when the hippies, dreamers, freaks and radicals moved to Vermont.” Yvonne will long be remembered as the angel over our shoulder as we sit and type, communicate, journal into notebooks or newspapers or otherwise explore the gifts she taught so well. Yvonne will live on through the work, the love, the community and the many lives she touched for generations to come simply by practicing the understanding she believed in.
Yvonne, may you rest in peace knowing your calling has been fulfilled. Namaste.
Vicki Disorda lives in Brandon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.