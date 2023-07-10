I am writing to you just a day after the tragic incident that unfolded in our city. As many of you know, Friday afternoon, Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen tragically lost her life during a pursuit on Woodstock Avenue. Officer Ebbighausen had recently joined the Rutland City Police Department in May, and she was scheduled to begin her training to become a full-time officer in August. Her dream of serving her community was cut short, and we grieve the loss of an exceptional individual.
Officer Ebbighausen’s passing deeply impacts us, as a member of the Rutland City Police Department, as a friend, a sister and a daughter. However, an even greater weight of this tragedy falls upon her family. I ask that you hold them close in your hearts during this unimaginably difficult time.
It is important to remember that Officer Ebbighausen lost her life while responding to an emergency, alongside the very people we depend on in times of crisis —our first responders. These brave men and women dedicate their lives to our safety and well-being, often putting themselves in harm’s way. The loss of Jessica has deeply affected our entire community and our community of first responders. Rutland City has already shown remarkable support for our Rutland City Police Department and other first responders over the past 24 hours, and I have no doubt that this support will continue in the weeks and months ahead.
I spent Saturday with the Rutland City Police Department. They were joined by members of other local police departments, our city firefighters, staff from Regional Ambulance, family friends and loved ones. I witnessed a true support system, a connection much like the one I see time and time again in Rutland amongst our citizens. I watched them stand at attention as Jessica was escorted and returned to Rutland City.
Countless individuals like Officer Ebbighausen risk their lives each day to serve others. They exemplify courage and selflessness, knowing that they may not always return home to their families. Rutland is not alone in experiencing this profound tragedy, but we are unique in our unwavering support for one another. In times of both joy and pain, our community comes together like no other. The web of support we have woven in our city is truly exceptional, and I am confident that we will continue to rally around our first responders, Officer Ebbighausen’s family and one another as we navigate this painful period.
Later this week, the city will work to provide support for our community through outreach, connection and grief counseling. I encourage you to stay updated as we work out the details, and take advantage of the resources as they become available.
On Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m., we will gather for a candlelight vigil outside the Rutland City Police Department. This will be an opportunity for each of us to mourn in our own way, to honor Officer Ebbighausen’s memory, and to offer our support to one another.
Remember, there is no right or wrong way to grieve, and each of us has our own unique way of offering support. Let us lean on each other, hold one another up, and continue to demonstrate the resilience and compassion that defines our Rutland community.
I want to thank everyone who has reached out to RCPD and our other first responders for their support. It has been overwhelming. I want to thank each of you for supporting each other in this trying time. I ask that you continue to support and find strength in each other.
Mike Doenges is mayor of Rutland City.