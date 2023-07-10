I am writing to you just a day after the tragic incident that unfolded in our city. As many of you know, Friday afternoon, Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen tragically lost her life during a pursuit on Woodstock Avenue. Officer Ebbighausen had recently joined the Rutland City Police Department in May, and she was scheduled to begin her training to become a full-time officer in August. Her dream of serving her community was cut short, and we grieve the loss of an exceptional individual.

Officer Ebbighausen’s passing deeply impacts us, as a member of the Rutland City Police Department, as a friend, a sister and a daughter. However, an even greater weight of this tragedy falls upon her family. I ask that you hold them close in your hearts during this unimaginably difficult time.

