I am an extremely empathic person, and I strive everyday to understand the perspectives and feelings of those with whom I interact. In other words, I try to put myself in their shoes.

When I learned about the slavery-era shackles being sold at the fairgrounds gun show held recently, I found my reaction to be twofold. I'm both shocked and outraged that, in the year 2022, this type of item would be for sale, or even on display, regardless of the vendor or the type of show.

