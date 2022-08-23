I am an extremely empathic person, and I strive everyday to understand the perspectives and feelings of those with whom I interact. In other words, I try to put myself in their shoes.
When I learned about the slavery-era shackles being sold at the fairgrounds gun show held recently, I found my reaction to be twofold. I'm both shocked and outraged that, in the year 2022, this type of item would be for sale, or even on display, regardless of the vendor or the type of show.
I join those who are angry, saddened and disappointed something like this happened in our city. We have made several, and are continually making, commitments as a city to become a more welcoming and inclusive community. We look to Rutland residents and our local government for action and leadership on these issues. And although the responsibility falls to us, we also expect those visiting and participating in our community to uphold the same courtesy and represent those same values.
As the positive person I am, I look for the silver lining wherever I can. Although the presentation of these items for sale in our community has no silver lining whatsoever, I want to make a statement that says how proud I am of the reactions from Rutland area organizations and individuals who have stepped up to respond and educate during the past few days.
I am encouraged by the fact the NAACP took swift action to condemn the sale of these items, and provided a thoughtful and clear statement about why these items are harmful and should never be sold. The Rutland Branch of the NAACP continues to understand and reflect the unique needs of Rutland and has done a fantastic job with their response.
I am steadied by the response of the man who runs the gun show. He was neither combative nor defensive, and understood why these and other inappropriate items like this should not be displayed for sale. He has already spoken to the vendor in question and asked him to ensure this does not happen in the future. The Rutland County Agricultural Association has also committed to reviewing its policies for outside event providers who rent the fairgrounds, to do their best to prevent something like this from occurring in the future. We know they strive to ensure future events held there will be safe for all.
I am proud of our community for the way we have reacted thus far. The public responses, commentary and conversations I have had with people and seen firsthand, all demonstrate not only an understanding of the inappropriate nature of the situation, but also a strong resolve that it doesn’t belong here in Rutland.
I almost wonder if these reactions aren’t a reflection of the positive changes we're starting to see in our community. The fact we are taking this matter seriously, we are addressing it in the media (and not ignoring it), we have an NAACP branch that took an appropriate approach with a reaction and emphasis from this community, shows how many people truly have no desire for this type of situation in our city. The topic didn't die and disappear, it has been addressed with continued attention and passion from those who care about the situation. I know our community is full of people who care deeply, who want Rutland to be a place where everyone should feel safe and welcome, and this set of reactions proves that even more.
This is obviously the act of an individual from outside of our community, who came here and brought a ridiculously inappropriate set of items to sell. However, to watch the reactions from our community regarding this matter is enlightening and should inspire us. These reactions show we truly care about standing behind our statements, and we are committed to being that welcoming and inclusive community we desire so strongly to be.
Michael Doenges is a member of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
