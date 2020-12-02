The Rutland High School community stretches far beyond those of us who still live in Rutland, so it is understandable this growing divide regarding the school mascot has brought out many voices. From alumni, to students and parents, many have weighed in — loudly — on the subject.
As an alumna and current resident, I respect the passion for those who wish to keep the Raider name. I understand the connection you have with Rutland’s history and your own past. It is a wonderful thing to look back on those memories with such pride. My kids will go to Rutland High School and I am really looking forward to watching them be a part of that history. The Raider name is not offensive to me, but it is to someone, and that is reason enough for me to be open to change and support the decision of the School Board.
Groups opposing the decision have mobilized and been very vocal, and the increasing feuding on Facebook prompted me to offer a compromise.
I think we can all save some time and energy if we agree that what is done is done. The School Board voted, the Board of Aldermen are not involved in the matter and the fact is, even at the state level, this change is happening. Threats, petitions and name calling will not change this vote. And if I am being honest, it’s really not setting a great example for the kids (on both sides).
Now breathe … it is going to be OK. I know for many of you it’s upsetting, but sometimes without being open to a solution, we keep just fighting and in the end, all that’s left is a few less Facebook friends and some regrets for things we said when we were mad. Remember, we are all part of the same community. So what to do now?
The Rutland Ravens.
I know what some of you are thinking: That is not a compromise, that is changing the name. Keep reading and maybe I can convince you why the Ravens just might work for Rutland.
One of the issues raised about changing the mascot and name was regarding the school uniforms and the cost associated with those changes. Becoming a Rutland Raven kind of solves that problem. Most, if not all, the current athletic uniforms do not say Raiders on them anywhere or have the arrowhead symbol. Typically, they just say Rutland or have an R on the front or back, not Raiders. Therefore, those can stay because Raven starts with R!
Another compromise? The school colors can remain! The school uniform colors are red, black and white. Ravens are black. The rarest of ravens are white. (There is also the Red Raven comic book character so it all works one way or another.)
“Go, Ravens!” actually has a nice ring to it. Give it a try! If we were to yell it from the stands, it sounds a little bit like “Go, Raiders!” So close, in fact, if you still want to yell Raiders for some personal reason, I’m guessing no one will notice.
Just for fun … some cool facts about ravens to help sway you:
— Ravens are highly intelligent.
— Ravens are excellent hunters.
— Ravens are intimidating.
— Ravens are problem solvers.
— Ravens have an elevated level of communication.
Also, from a small amount of research I did, ravens have a significance in Native American culture particularly with certain tribes. If you embrace this mascot change as sort of an evolution, you can find a lot of symbolism and connection there.
Our history as Rutland Raiders will not change because, as we all know, you can’t change the past. We need to make space for the next generation to come through and make their own memories. What comes next will become their story and their history, not ours. The people they are in school with and the connections they make are what is going to bond them to the school, not the Raider name and not our memorabilia.
When this change happens, I hope the community will still come under the lights for games, clap at their concerts and plays, and continue to support Rutland High School. At the end of the day, it is the kids who matter, an when it’s their time, we need to show up for them like everyone else did for us regardless of what they are called.
Leslie Doenges lives in Mendon.
