Today in Rutland, we are facing challenges similar to those in almost every town and city across the country. This doesn't make it any less of our responsibility to address these issues, but it does give us the opportunity to consider solutions that have worked in other communities.

From drug abuse to a rise in petty crime, these are symptoms of the problem Rutland continues to grapple with on many levels: a lack of proactive leadership in City Hall. The status quo is subject to gravity, meaning a city that may seem stagnant, is actually on a downward slope. The steps we must take to move forward require strategic planning, incorporation of data into decision making, and connected, collaborative leadership efforts.

