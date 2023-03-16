Hello, Rutland City. Consider this a note saying: Thank you. Thank you for trusting me to lead you. Thank you for taking the time to make your voices heard. Thank you for saying you are ready for Rutland to move forward into a brighter future.

We all know change is hard, but we cannot avoid it. We either take the opportunity to choose the change we want, or we let it happen to us.

