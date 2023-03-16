Hello, Rutland City. Consider this a note saying: Thank you. Thank you for trusting me to lead you. Thank you for taking the time to make your voices heard. Thank you for saying you are ready for Rutland to move forward into a brighter future.
We all know change is hard, but we cannot avoid it. We either take the opportunity to choose the change we want, or we let it happen to us.
Over the past several years, we have seen that letting change “happen” to Rutland has not resulted in all of us living in the kind of Rutland we know is possible. By having a vision, setting goals and taking action, we have the ability to take control and enact the change we want for Rutland City.
Change is not always easy. However, when it’s something you choose, change becomes opportunity, and Rutland has always been a city of opportunity.
I know that, together, we are going to make Rutland a safer, more welcoming and economically thriving community. We are going to ensure Rutland is a place where our kids can grow up, and then, in turn, raise their own families here. Because of you, we have the chance to make Rutland a place for all of us, a place we will all be proud to call home.
I believe Rutland City is the heart of our entire region. I love our community. We live in a beautiful place full of so much potential. Rutland is a city that cares more about its people than anywhere else I have ever lived. It has always been a special place for me, and for many of you.
Thank you, Rutland City, for choosing change. Thank you for choosing opportunity. Thank you for choosing me to lead. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as your mayor.
Mike Doenges was elected Rutland City mayor on March 7.
