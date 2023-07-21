When a conservative Supreme Court majority effectively ended the use of affirmative action in college admissions, it disregarded more than 40 years of precedent — and the realities of systemic racial discrimination.

Meanwhile, the court left affirmative action for the wealthy in place. While colleges can no longer consider race as one of many factors in admissions, they can freely give preference to the children of wealthy and well-connected alumni.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0