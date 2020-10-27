In the media, there has been some interest in Catholics and how they will vote in the upcoming U.S. elections and also in a young Catholic woman who was picked for the Supreme Court by the president and how her Catholicism might affect the court.
This brought to my mind the two types of laws and how they affect us, God's law and man’s law. Man’s law has a vulnerability, this is clear in that during the second half of its existence, the Constitution for a whole nation can so easily be changed; not by legislators, which is how it was originally intended to be changed, but altered, or invented out of thin air, by as few as one, in a 5-4 vote of the justices. Remembering these justices were, and are, intelligent and respected people, I considered some examples of their work.
Plessy v. Ferguson — students can be separated because of their race.
Korematsu v. US — your property and freedom can be taken because of your heritage.
Dred Scott — once a slave, always a slave and not a citizen.
Roe v. Wade — your life is allowed to be ended, because you are inconvenient.
The fluidity of man’s law is like a stream flowing around the rock of God's law. God's law can’t be changed, but its word can be denied and twisted by individuals or groups, or nations. This is made possible by a weakened church hierarchy, riddled with corruption and unable to defend the word.
Today there are Catholic politicians running for office at the state and national level and one might assume Catholics will vote for their own. It’s hard to say in today’s world, as there is confusion as to what it is to be Catholic. The confusion in Catholicism comes from so many Catholics being so poorly formed in their catechism. I think most Catholics would agree it’s better to vote for a Protestant who produces good works, or an honest agnostic, rather than a Catholic who goes against Christ and his church.
I, as a poorly formed Catholic who is trying to improve, have to consider my actions in life. I recite every day the 12 articles of the Apostles Creed, the seventh article reads: “He will come to judge the living and the dead.” This seventh one I dwell on when it comes to how I conduct myself; as I know myself to be a sinner. One thing I can do is not be a Catholic who puts a sign up for or votes for, or decides not to vote against, a known state or federal politician who actively continues to advance the genocide of the innocent.
If I don’t, then when I find myself standing before our Lord on the day of my judgment and God the Father, all knowing, going through that terribly long list of my sins, asks me: When you had to choose between the obnoxious one and the promoter and follower of the culture of Moloch, who did you choose? The only response I can give is: It was also a vote to limit my neighbor's carbon footprint.
Well, if I have tricked myself into believing all moral issues have the same weight, choosing just the ones I was comfortable with, then woe onto me, I’ll have been walking down that wide, easy path and this Catholic man will be damned for all eternity.
Scott Draper lives in Rutland.
