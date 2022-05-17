I would like to offer enthusiastic support of the Larry Abelman commentary May 12, in which he provided many positive and logical assertions as to why the closing of Center Street is the option Rutland should embrace. What makes Mr. Abelman’s writings carry a lot of weight is that he doesn’t have a dog in this fight. Rather, he is a concerned resident who is making very germane arguments for the closure and against the other options.
After spending four years on the Rutland Board of Aldermen, I am well aware of the reticence to change that permeates political bodies and the merchants who are involved in this discussion. Is change frightening? Absolutely. That said, it should not be the reason to avoid doing something that has such a wonderful chance to energize the downtown area.
Merchants and politicians have for years desired to draw people downtown and have used such events as Friday Night Live to do so. The problem is, there has never been follow-through on any permanent ideas, largely because of political bias and the fear from merchants. As Mr. Abelman so correctly points out, closing Center Street will absolutely create a place to meet and hang out, and if that happens, all merchants will prosper by the increase in foot traffic — and isn’t that why merchants are in business — to prosper?
I can, with a great deal of certainty, conclude that failure to close Center Street will lead the city back to the very point where we are now, once again asking how to attract residents downtown.
It is often said “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” so, copying the success of Church Street makes so much common sense. Let’s cast off the shackles of inaction by choosing to do something big and bold, and I have to quote, in her memory, the words of Alderwoman Madeline Sherman “it’s time to (crap) or get off the pot.”
Dave Dress lives in Rutland.
