I couldn’t help but marvel at the shortsighted commentary published in the Rutland Herald Aug. 25. It was attempting to address why electric vehicles were not an answer but a problem by pointing out all of the reasons not to own an EV.
In the history of automobiles, innovation has always been front and center of every manufacturer from the evolution of steam power to the internal combustion engine and all of the creature comforts and safety innovations from intermittent windshield wipers to anti-crash technology. Where would we be as consumers if all of this innovation had never occurred? Originally, the automobile race run every Memorial Day was meant to be a proving ground for automotive technology. It is unfortunate the goal of the race seemed to depart from this ideal when turbine cars were introduced that seemed to usher in an unfair advantage over internal combustion engines.
I will readily admit the internal combustion engine transformed transportation as we know it in this country, but at what cost? With the exception of the deniers, who see the burning of fossil fuels as not responsible for the approaching climate crisis, most scientists and consumers know the world’s population must seek innovative answers to energy generation and consumption, and this must occur as soon as possible to prevent the ever-increasing effects of global warming.
The commentary in the Herald attempts to paint a picture that utility companies will be a culprit in the EV technology arena by charging ever-increasing rates and installing very expensive charging stations. It should be noted our local power company is doing everything they can to make charging an affordable and in many cases, less costly, option to gasoline. The figures quoted I find a bit perplexing as the author attempts to place the cost of 600 50-watt (I assume he meant 50 amp) charging stations at around $24 million.
From personal experience, I installed a 50-amp station at a cost of less than $500. Granted, I did not pay for the charging station as Green Mountain Power provided this device. Let’s assume for the sake of argument that I had bought the charging station. The cost of installation now may balloon to about $1,500 if the most expensive level 2 charger is purchased. This results in those 600 stations costing more like $900,000, a far cry from the quoted $24 million.
The commentary also points out how unreliable, expensive and made-from-parts-from-China electric cars are. Seems the government just passed legislation and released a list of EVs that qualify for tax credits because they do not have parts manufactured by countries deemed unfriendly to the United States and that list is extensive and includes many of the most popular brands. Additionally, with fewer parts than a standard vehicle, I fail to see the purported reliability issues. Lastly, as the driver of an EV, I am paying less than $70 a month to lease my EV. How many consumers out there have monthly payments that can match that?
Are there drawbacks to EVs? Certainly, there are, but what started out as vehicles that could barely get 50 miles to a charge, many can now attain over 500 miles to a charge and with a little planning, charging becomes a very minor activity. The technology of EVs is advancing so rapidly that it is more frugal to lease than to own an EV.
I will close with one final thought. As this sector of the automotive industry grows, and make no mistake, it will, as it will be driven by one overriding and very important idea: it’s the right thing to do for the future health of our planet. Maybe one day, innovation will combine solar and EVs and we will have a vehicle that will not require charging at all, just drive it and let the sun charge it. Impossible you say? I suspect that’s what we thought about space travel at one time or putting your entire music library on a device that can fit in your shirt pocket.
Pause EVs? I think full speed ahead is a more prudent course of action to save the Earth we call home for our posterity.
Dave Dress lives in Rutland.
