Several years ago, I received some valuable advice from an attorney at a local law firm that sometimes thoughts should be left to cool in the saucer before being spoken.
I have used this advice recently when choosing not to respond to a letter in this column written by someone I know, like and am associated with. It pains me that I feel I still need to comment on a letter that suggested Ms. Mitzi Johnson be jailed for defacing State Street in Montpelier for assisting in the painting of “Black Lives Matter.” The letter goes on to say this was “vandalism performed by people with unbounded arrogance in their self-anointed superiority who get upset if people disagree with their actions.”
This letter misses the point on a couple of issues. First, it is the right of any citizen of this country to disagree with anything for any reason. More importantly, however, it emphasizes exactly what the current movement is all about and that is, so many of us do not understand the centuries of racism and hatred that has gripped this country.
I would venture to say there are few of us living in this beautiful state who can understand what people of color have understood since the beginning. How would I have dealt with growing up not knowing where the next threat to my individual freedom was going to come from and in what form?
A repercussion of all of this is the movement to have police forces across the country defunded. Is this the correct response? I don’t think so. Where would we be when we needed the protection of local law enforcement? This is sort of like those who want government out of their lives - until a disaster occurs and the first words uttered is “where is our government's help?”
We have a long way to go in this country before we live up to the ideal “all men are created equal” as opposed to the recent comment written in Burlington that “white lives matter more.” God help us if that is the direction we are headed.
Dave Dress lives in Rutland.
