My younger sister, who has Alzheimer’s, has been a resident of Our House for the past three years. For my two other siblings and myself, the decision to move her into a residential care placement was sad but necessary. We toured several facilities, looking for the best possible place for her. When we toured Our House with Paula Patorti, the owner, it stood out among the others we had seen. The residence was clean (no urine odor), bright and very homelike. The residents were up, clean, dressed and engaged in varying activities. During the period we were there, every single ambulatory resident made their way over to Paula to exchange greetings and/or hugs. Before we left, Paula visited each non-ambulatory resident, addressing each by name. The affection was absolutely clear. The staff were busy about the house, prepping lunch while we were there, but they were alert to and responsive to the residents’ needs.
In the three years Gail has resided in Our House, we have always been pleased with her care. While caregivers have changed, which is true in all residential care, there has been a core of consistent caregivers, with whom Gail has become quite attached. They have developed gentle, non-confrontational plans for her undesirable behaviors, while allowing her to maintain her autonomy. When she began demonstrating symptoms of anxiety, I was called before they asked her medical practitioner about medication, and no decisions about changes in her care have been made without my OK. When she has fallen, usually at night, out of bed, I have been notified promptly by the nurse who supervises the house. Whenever I have visited Gail, she has been clean, neatly dressed and most importantly, happy. I am more than pleased with her care, and am profoundly thankful Our House was there when we needed to move Gail to a safer living situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.