In retrospect, I thought we may have a problem when we found out the Russians were paying a bounty to the Taliban on our sons but the greatest problem the president could perceive was that his shower faucet was not putting out enough water – thought that spoke volumes.
Having been in the military police and trained in handling riots, I was amazed at what I did not see, starting with common sense, though I guess that really isn’t anything you can expect coming out of D.C. Forewarned is to be forearmed, one would think. Policemen without helmets in a riot? Who was in charge of this, Putin? Thirty degree ambient temperature with a light breeze and they use guns? A half-dozen firehoses and a good soaking and the riot would have lasted as long as the miscreants decided hypothermia was setting in and they needed a dry uniform.
If this is how we are prepared for an attack on a national scale, I suggest the citizenry brush up on their Russian and Chinese languages. Adding insult to injury was the statement released by the now defunct and soon to be replaced president (not soon enough), the constant lie about how the election was stolen from him. Even as the pot was boiling over, he was turning up the heat.
As I recall hearing the original broadcast as a consequence of my age, that this day of infamy shall last forever. This was, however, or should have been, an eye opening experience to the blind followers of what I have always and to this day refer to as a cult. The new administration must not overlook the festering arm of this great republic and treat it as the menace it is to our society and the Constitution.
For too long has the liberal wing of this government been too liberal in dealing with those who would destroy it. Our enemies are watching and waiting. For too long has this threat to our freedoms been ignored. Now that we have control of the presidency and both houses, decisive action must be taken to destroy this threat; it could happen again, with different results. It is up to the citizenry of this nation to see it doesn’t.
Walter Duda lives in Poultney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.