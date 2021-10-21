Again, Keelan misses the point on how our veterans are treated in Vermont. I was appalled and stunned when Don Keelan wrote in one of his columns a while back that veterans in Vermont are not respected — forgotten!
As a veteran who worked as a staffer on the U.S. Senate committee on Veterans’ Affairs and was a reporter for the “Stars and Stripes” in Washington, D.C., I can report firsthand that, especially, Vermonters highly respect and honor our veterans.
When I had COVID-19, AFIB (heart arrhythmia) and later, a spine fusion (four long screws and two bars drilled into my spine), many, numerous folks and businesses came to my rescue with tons of soup, dinners, six Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas dinners with presents. A year later, my refrigerator is still nearly full.
The Rev. Dr. James Gray, his wife, Esther, and many members of the Dorset Church literally kept me alive with dinners and gallons of the Rev. Gray’s secret, homemade soups. And his many trips to fill my nonstop, gulping woodstove and checking my oil furnace were well-received. If anyone wonders why he wears extra-large shirts and jackets, well, they are to cover his wings; I actually saw a few feathers poke through while he was moving my wood. At times, I had over eight phone calls a day and daily ones from the V.A. checking up on me.
At my request, H.N. Williams store and the Dorset post office put up more visible handicapped parking signs that are easier to see in winter. Thank you! One post office employee actually delivered my mail on her way home even though I have a box.
The Dorset Library contacted me, offering any books, etc., that I might want to read. Since I could hardly walk, the Bennington Sheriff’s Department escorted me in early April, assisting me while I delivered sweet potatoes donated by a farmer and greeting cards I had with gift certificates from Price Chopper (who also helped me to my car with groceries) and Shaw’s, to needy folks living alone. A million thanks to the Sheriff’s Department, especially Sgt. Christopher Miller who drove me on my mission.
Also thanks to Manchester Rescue Squad, Dorset Fire Department, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the entire V.A. — no kidding. The Regional Ambulance Service in Rutland sent an ambulance with a technician each time to my home to give me the COVID-19 vaccinations (February and March) — wow!
Gosh, I had just checked in to the ICU at White River Junction V.A. Medical Center when a doctor and nurse said I have a call from our own congressional representative, Peter Welch, asking me how I was doing (a 20-minute call). How did he know I was there? I hear from his staff every three weeks, as I do from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Patrick Leahy offices.
I will be indebted forever to these kind folks who have compassion and caring for veterans, some they don’t even know. They helped to keep me alive, turned compassion into boots on the ground. Serving the veteran and disabled veteran community is a sacred deed and Don Keelan, these angels are called Vermonters.
Garry DuFour lives in Dorset.
