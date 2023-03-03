From Merriam-Webster, Fascist: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

You are probably wondering why I am defining the word fascist. It seems to be a word used often in our political and cultural landscape, at least in recent times. The fascists are the bad guys. As soon as you start to believe it’s a good idea to eliminate your political or cultural enemies by suppressing them (either crushing their ability to speak, or “canceling” them for their opposing ideas), then you yourself have teetered into the definition of fascism.

