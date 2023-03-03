From Merriam-Webster, Fascist: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
You are probably wondering why I am defining the word fascist. It seems to be a word used often in our political and cultural landscape, at least in recent times. The fascists are the bad guys. As soon as you start to believe it’s a good idea to eliminate your political or cultural enemies by suppressing them (either crushing their ability to speak, or “canceling” them for their opposing ideas), then you yourself have teetered into the definition of fascism.
Our country/state/local legal structure has made it possible for us to seek legal remedy when we, as citizens, feel our rights are being trampled and suppressed. A perfect example of this is the diverse group of concerned Vermonters, who have been striving so hard to prevent a small contingent of fascist LBA leadership, from destroying the ecosystem of Lake Bomoseen.
We have voted through peaceful demonstrations, petitions, op-eds in newspapers, informational meetings and four separate town votes. Our constitutional republic is working. Our remedy became clear when the LBA just would not stop. Our communities have spoken (loudly and often). We do not want the use of ProcellaCOR in Lake Bomoseen. But the LBA will not withdraw their permit. Thus, we have supported a bill to be voted on. We want to ensure the community has the final say, not a handful of people on the LBA board and not the DEC.
If the LBA will not respectfully listen to its own members, and those of the community, then I am 100% in support of bill H.31. You can’t stop a fascist by becoming one yourself. I do not believe browbeating people with your power and money is a friendly way to go through life. The paradigm of power over others is at an end.
When the bill passes, and we can breathe a sigh of relief, I will raise a glass of clean water to the sky, and say a grateful thanks to everyone who came together to make this possible. And also, party a little bit because the bad guys lost.
Christine Dumas lives in Castleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.