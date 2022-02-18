For a few years, the ornithologists around Lake Bomoseen have had a unique opportunity. A mated pair of bald eagles was sighted. Soon after, their young were seen, fluffy heads peaking from the gigantic nest. Every year thereafter, the mated pair has returned. Our family has considered this a special blessing. Our national symbol is most usually seen far to the west, it predominates as far away as Alaska. To be able to see the majestic bird up close has been educational and magical.
At one time in our country’s history, due to the push for “easy” solutions for the farm industry, a pesticide was promoted as the solution to a weedy problem. In the 1940s, DDT was hailed as a miracle pesticide. It killed pesky species of plants and insects and left no discernable corruption to the environment.
“Shortly after World War II, DDT was hailed as a new pesticide to control mosquitoes and other insects. However, DDT and its residues washed into nearby waterways, where aquatic plants and fish absorbed it. Bald eagles, in turn, were poisoned with DDT when they ate the contaminated fish. The chemical interfered with the ability of the birds to produce strong eggshells. As a result, their eggs had shells so thin that they often broke during incubation or otherwise failed to hatch. DDT also affected other species such as peregrine falcons and brown pelicans.”
DDT use started as a pesticide in agriculture with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1940. By 1972, the use of DDT was banned for all agricultural use due to adverse environmental effects, negative impacts on human reproduction, and promoting tumor development. DDT is now classified as a a carcinogen and is prohibited from any agricultural use worldwide.
At one time, the miracle that was DDT became a menace that almost single-handedly wiped out our national symbol. The hubris that enabled the scientists in the 1940s to exclaim this new pesticide “will only kill the bad things!” is obscene. It took almost 30 years after this chemical was released into the environment to halt the extermination of the bald eagle.
Why do I care? Why should you care? The simple answer is: Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. In their hubris, the not-so-wise and all-knowing LBA (Lake Bomoseen Association) wants to push for another “easy” solution. They claim that the pesky milfoil plant in Lake Bomoseen can be quickly eliminated by using a handy new chemical called Procellacor.
Have you heard this story before? The bald eagle is precious to our culture. It should hold in the American mind all that is noble and just in our society. I do not want our pair of mated eagles to die a preventable death. The LBA’s easy solution is to use a chemical poison that has not been studied remotely long enough to make any claims that it is safe. Are you willing to risk our wildlife? Are you willing to risk your own health, or heaven forbid, your children’s health, to a wishy-washy maybe?
The idea that this unknown, unstudied poison is safe is simply ridiculous. Don’t poison Lake Bomoseen.
Christine Dumas lives in Castleton.
