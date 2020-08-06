Scientists have established that one of the symptoms of this viral infection is anosmia — the loss of the sense of smell.
Those so afflicted, can consider themselves lucky for there is a terrible stench emanating from Washington, D.C. When the wind blows from the south, the odor can be detected in Vermont, but Maryland and Virginia are the worst hit.
According to officials, Washington may need to be evacuated as living conditions are intolerable; however, those with anosmia will be allowed to stay. The source of the odor has recently been determined to be the White House but on some occasions, it seems to shift to the area around Mar-a-Lago, Florida. No one is able to understand this, and experts are being summoned from across the nation.
The epicenter of the stench seems to be the Oval Office as technicians were seen there today, in full Hazmat gear, investigating further. In spite of their personal protective equipment, several investigators were overcome and had to be rushed to the hospital. One worker compared the odor to that created by a dead mouse left too long in a trap, but housekeepers assured the press that no mousetraps had ever been set and therefore, a dead mouse was impossible. One person, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that he had seen a large rat behind the desk.
In any event, all agreed this was the worst stench imaginable. White House staff said they first detected it in January 2017, but it had slowly worsened to the point it now threatens a government shutdown. Many heads of state have canceled plans to visit the White House. No one, it seems, wishes to take personal responsibility.
If you don't wear your mask and don't practice social distancing and you do get coronavirus, you can hope you will have anosmia and not be bothered by the Oval Office stench.
G. Richard Dundas lives in Bennington.
