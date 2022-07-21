The government’s primary responsibility is to protect our natural rights, including every citizen’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As the Declaration of Independence states, “To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men.” Congress is failing to protect the lives of Americans from an epidemic of gun violence that is so commonplace that firearms-related injuries are now the leading cause of death among American children and adolescents. Pause and reflect on that for a moment. More deaths among kids and teens from gunshots than from drugs, disease or automobile accidents. This is a huge national tragedy.
The U.S. also leads the world, by far, in mass shootings. There were 246 mass shootings by June 5, the same number that had occurred by June 5, 2021, when we were on the way to a record number of 692 for the year. Mass shootings are so much a part of American life now that going to a Fourth of July parade (Highland Park), the supermarket (Buffalo), the mall (Greenwood, Indiana), or even to school (Uvalde), is not safe.
We hear a lot from anti-abortion activists about the right to life of the unborn. The NRA constantly prattles on about the right to bear arms. What about the right of average everyday Americans to be safe and secure from gun violence as they go about their daily business? What about the right of our children and grandchildren to feel safe in school?
Gun-rights extremists insist the Founders intended Americans should have an unrestricted right to firearms in order to oppose the government if it turned tyrannical. That interpretation is a misreading of history. The Second Amendment guaranteed the right to bear arms so that citizens could fulfill their civic duty to be members of a “well-regulated militia.” The militia was needed to protect the new republic against its enemies, instead of a professional “standing” army, which was seen as a threat to liberty. The Second Amendment was not originally intended to give individuals the right to carry weapons for private self-defense, let alone to violently oppose the government if they did not agree with its policies (or election results). If the Founding Fathers were around today they would be amazed at our government’s failure to take the most basic, common sense steps to protect the lives of its citizens, especially children.
Gun-rights activists and gun control proponents can find common ground, if we work together. It should be possible to guarantee the right to own a hunting rifle or a handgun for home protection and also protect public safety. We require people to take a driving test and demonstrate they can operate a vehicle safely before they get a driver’s license. Why shouldn’t we do that in order to obtain a firearm? After all, guns kill more people than cars do. If someone really wants an assault rifle, they can join the military, where they will be properly trained to use one and their weapons will be safely locked away when they are not on active duty.
None of the rights protected by our Constitution are absolute. Civilized life in a free country is only possible if we have the wisdom and commitment to find a sensible balance between individual freedom and the common good. When it comes to the right to bear arms, our society currently is badly out of balance. There are more guns than people in the United States. If we insist upon giving everyone easy access to firearms, especially assault style weapons, it is inevitable that some of them will fall into the hands of angry, unbalanced individuals who will use them to slaughter innocent people. The recent weak gun-control bill passed by Congress was the bare minimum Republicans would concede in hopes of mollifying the public before the November elections. Make no mistake about it, there will be more mass shootings, including school shootings, unless we do more to protect the public’s right to life.
Bill Dunkel lives in Windham.
